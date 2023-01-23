4K multi-codec hardware IP dedicated for HEVC and AVC video formats
The latest ASIL-B,C,D and ISO26262 Certified Silicon Proven Interface IP Cores are ready for immediate licensing
January 23, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s Automotive Grade Silicon Proven IP Cores in major Fabs and Nodes as small as 7nm, with a host of Analog and Digital IP Cores targeted for a reliable connectivity thanks to ISO 26262 features for all Automotive applications.
With the advent of Electric Vehicles and impressive progress of the available features in other Vehicles, the technological demands of Automotive Industry have far surpassed the basic Mechanical and Electrical structures and connections. To enable the move to a consolidated domain processing with complex circuit procedures, artificial intelligence (AI), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and in-car Infotainment, the semiconductor industry has stepped up to provide every need of an Automotive SoC.
T2M strives to provide automotive-grade Interface IP Cores for a host of functions with the most stringent standards of safety, security, quality, and reliability and endeavors to assist customers in reaching the goal of safety and reliability of automotive products. The Automotive grade IP Cores portfolio includes blocks for automotive devices interface transmission, in-car infotainment display interfaces, high-performance data processing and high-level of interconnectivity. The large number of ISO 26262 functional safety standard IP cores includes the latest versions of following cores:
- USB PHY & Controller IP cores
- PCIe PHY & Controller IP cores
- Display Port PHY & Controller IP cores
- MIPI (DPHY, MPHY) & Controller IP cores
- CAN Controller IP cores
- LIN Controller IP cores
- High Speed Memory Compilers cores
These IP Cores have been certified with functional safety ISO 26262 and AEC-Q100 reliability standards. The aforementioned IP Cores have had a successful and dependable implementation to loads of Automotive SoC. T2M also boasts the availability of CAN Bus IP Cores and LIN Bus IP Cores certified with ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) packages with all four safety levels ASIL A, B, C, and D where ASIL-D represents the most secure and most reliable, so it naturally has the most safety critical processes and strictest testing regulations.
In addition to Automotive Grade IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes many Wired Interface IP Cores available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability:
These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
