Xiphera announces the first IP core for the quantum-secure xQlave™ product family

CRYSTALS-Kyber, the winner IP core of the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) competition, is optimised for good balance between performance and resource utilisation.

January 23, 2023 -- Xiphera introduces XIP6110B, the first member of the xQlave™ product family of quantum-secure cryptographic IP cores. XIP6110B implements CRYSTALS-Kyber Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM) that was recently selected as one of the four PQC algorithms to be standardised by the American NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology). NIST also stated that Kyber is the primary algorithm for PQC KEM.

The rapid development of quantum technology evokes possible threats to the information security of today. Although quantum computer attacks are still theoretical, it is highly possible, and even likely, that data traffic is being recorded already today for decryption later, when quantum computers are powerful enough. Many private and public parties are therefore recommending the implementation of quantum-secure solutions already now.

Xiphera’s xQlave™ product family and its first published IP core XIP6110B offer security even against quantum attacks. "We are very excited to announce the first member of our recently launched xQlave™ PQC product family", says Tommi Lampila, Xiphera’s Director of Business Development. "PQC IP cores will have a central role in our product portfolio and we will expand the xQlave™ product family with new products in the near future."

Balanced implementation of KEM

XIP6110B implements Kyber-512, Kyber-768, and Kyber-1024 KEMs and is compliant with the version of the specifications that NIST selected as the winner of the PQC competition. It provides complete algorithm support, including key generation, encapsulation, and decapsulation. XIP6110B has been optimised for good balance between performance and resource utilisation and is now available for customer evaluations on FPGA devices from various major vendors.

"XIP6110B allows our customers to start integrating PQC solutions to their secure systems already today," says Kimmo Järvinen, Xiphera's co-founder and CTO. "The IP core will comply with all changes that may be made to the algorithms by NIST during the finalisation of the standard."

Xiphera will expand the xQlave™ product family with new PQC IP cores later in 2023. Stay tuned!





