Full HD/UHD multi-stream video and vision integrated platform solution
Electronic System Design Industry Reports Revenue of $3.8 Billion in Q3 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. — January 23, 2023 — Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 8.9% from $3,458.2 million in Q3 2021 to $3,767.4 million in Q3 2022, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 13.4%.
“The electronic design automation (EDA) industry posted overall gains in Q3 2022, with double-digit increases in all product categories except Semiconductor IP,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “All geographic regions except Japan recorded growth in the quarter, with Asia Pacific reporting a double-digit increase.”
The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 55,369 people globally in Q3 2022, an 8.2% increase over the Q3 2021 headcount of 51,182 and up 1.8% compared to Q2 2022.
The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.
Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change
- Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 16.7% to $1,231.2 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 14.8%.
- IC Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 12.2% to $687.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 3.4%.
- Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 15.6% to $344.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 13.2%.
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue decreased 1.0% to $1,360.2 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 16.5%.
- Services revenue increased 20.8% to $144 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 26.8%.
Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change
- The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,622.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2022, an 8.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 16.8%.
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured $451 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2022, a 0.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 3.8%.
- Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 8.5% to $237.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan declined 0.8%.
- Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,456.4 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2022, a 16.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 16.2%.
About the EDMD Report
The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:
- Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories
- Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)
- Total employment at participating companies
For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.
About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Electronic System Design Industry Hits Record Revenue of Nearly $3.8 Billion in Q2 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- Electronic System Design Industry Logs 12.1% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q1 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- Electronic System Design Industry Logs Double-Digit Q2 2021 Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth, ESD Alliance Reports
- ESD Alliance Reports Strong Electronic Design Automation Industry Revenue Growth for Q2 2020
- Global Fab Equipment Spending Forecast to Reach All-Time High of Nearly $100 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports
Breaking News
- New Wave DV Releases Two New SOSA-Aligned 3U VPX ACAP (FPGA) Modules
- AI Must Be Secured at the Silicon Level
- Electronic System Design Industry Reports Revenue of $3.8 Billion in Q3 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- CEO Interview: Stephen Fairbanks of Certus Semiconductor
- Xiphera announces the first IP core for the quantum-secure xQlave™ product family
Most Popular
- AI Must Be Secured at the Silicon Level
- The latest ASIL-B,C,D and ISO26262 Certified Silicon Proven Interface IP Cores are ready for immediate licensing
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 1.1% in 2022
- Electronic System Design Industry Reports Revenue of $3.8 Billion in Q3 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- Foundry Revenue Is Forecasted to Drop by 4% YoY for 2023 Due to Slow Inventory Consumption and Falling Wafer Input from Customers, Says TrendForce
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page