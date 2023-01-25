Avery Design Systems and CoMira Announce Partnership To Enable UCIe-Compliant Chiplet Design

Avery to offer VIP, verification aids to facilitate UCIe-compliant solutions from connectivity expert CoMira Solutions

Tewksbury, MA – January 25, 2023 – Avery Design Systems, a leader in functional verification solutions, and high-speed connectivity IP innovator CoMira Solutions today announced a partnership aimed at enabling chiplet design using the UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) die-to-die interface standard. The combination of Avery’s verification IP (VIP) and functional verification platform and CoMira’s high-speed protocol stack controller technology currently under development will provide an efficient approach to for the design and verification of multi-die systems using the UCIe standard. Avery’s offering includes high-quality models and test suites that support pre-silicon verification of systems using UCIe.

UCIe was announced earlier this year as a mean to provide interoperability of chiplets within a package, enabling an open chiplet ecosystem and ubiquitous interconnect at the package level. The focus of the initial specification (Version 1.0) covers the UCIe Adapter and PHY including die-to-die I/O physical layer, Die-to-Die protocols, and software stack which leverage the well-established PCI Express® (PCIe®) and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) industry standards in addition to a protocol-agnostic raw transfer mode.

“CoMira is leveraging its extensive experience in high-speed connectivity IP to provide a reliable and easy-to-integrate UCIe protocol stack technology for multi-die systems. By supporting UCIe for connectivity within the chiplet architecture, and CXL and PCIe for external interfaces, we provide the necessary element for full chiplet connectivity,” said Qasim Shami, founder and CEO of CoMira Solutions. “Avery provides the ideal verification environment to allow pre-silicon validation for the entire chiplet system.”

“A key to success for any standard is a broad and robust ecosystem. Avery’s experience in enabling critical technology that is compliant with emerging standards accelerates timely, accurate design and verification to help meet the market requirements,” said Chris Browy, vice president sales and marketing at Avery.

Avery offers a complete functional verification platform based on its robustly tested verification IP (VIP) portfolio that enables pre-silicon validation of design elements. Its UCIe offering supports standalone UCIe die to die adapter and LogPHY verification along with integrated PCIe and CXL VIP to run over the UCIe stack. In addition to UCIe models it provides comprehensive protocol checkers, coverage, reference testbenches, and compliance test-suites utilizing a flexible and open architecture.

About Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CXL, CCIX, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle/NOR, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.

About CoMira

CoMira helps the world’s most innovative semiconductor manufacturers make markets. The company’s high-performance Ethernet, Error Correction and Security IP solutions — along with a comprehensive services suite — enables silicon producers to get quickly into production, reduce die area and cost, and deliver differentiated offerings for a variety of applications. CoMira solutions are in some of the highest volume chips optimized for networking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing and servers. For more than 10 years, the company has been a trusted partner for some of the biggest names in the business and specialized startups. To learn more about CoMira, visit www.comira-inc.com.





