Sevya joins TSMC Design Center Alliance

January 26, 2023 -- Hyderabad, India -- Sevya Multimedia Technologies (Sevya), an India-based VLSI design services company, has announced that it has recently joined TSMC’s Design Center Alliance (DCA), a part of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) to help reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success for TSMC customers by promoting the swift implementation of innovation amongst the semiconductor design community and its ecosystem partners. In particular, the TSMC DCA program focuses on chip-implementation services and system-level design solutions for the projects adopting TSMC technology.

Founded in 2008, Sevya has built strong credibility by serving semiconductor industry leaders in automotive, computing, data center, IoT, and storage domains. Sevya delivers leading-edge services and solutions, addressing System-on-Chip (SoC) and mixed-signal Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) design needs from architecture specifications to tape-out and beyond.

Commenting on the occasion, Srikant Modugula, CEO and Co-Founder of Sevya, said, "Semiconductor industry has entered a crucial phase with electronic systems ubiquitously supporting our lives. This is distinctly perceived by the global community and has increased the stakes for our customers in delivering innovative products within challenging timelines. Our collaboration with TSMC, the world's leading foundry, through its DCA program will help us engage with our mutual customers more efficiently and effectively to support them in their ever-shrinking design cycles.” Further, Narasayya Donepudi, CTO and Co-Founder of Sevya, said, “We feel honored to join the TSMC DCA program. It would help Sevya’s engineering team ramp up on TSMC’s advanced technology nodes in time to help our mutual customers make the right choices to realize the best potential these nodes have to offer. The DCA program simplifies our engagement models and provides a framework for swift and barrier-free collaboration.”

"We are pleased with the addition of Sevya to our DCA program to provide valuable design services to help our customers address the increasing technology and design complexity," said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We’re working closely with our OIP ecosystem partners to enable our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies and accelerate innovation for their differentiated products."

About Sevya

Sevya Multimedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Sevya) is a semiconductor design services company based out of India with a presence in Hyderabad, Noida, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. Sevya was established in 2008 and has steadily grown to support top semiconductor companies worldwide. Over the past few years, Sevya has closely worked with mutual customers of TSMC on multiple tape-outs that have seen volume production on advanced logic nodes and specialty nodes.





