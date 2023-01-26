intoPIX to feature TicoXS FIP technology for premium 4K & 8K AVoIP wireless AV at ISE 2023

Combining the JPEG XS codec with a new Flawless Imaging Profile, with software and hardware, to stay ahead of the game in AV distribution

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, January 26, 2023 – intoPIX, leading expert in video compression for ProAV networking, is set to demonstrate the revolutionary TicoXS FIP codec running in many challenging environments, various processors and for various applications: as CPU or GPU software senders and receivers using laptops or mini PCs, into Intel FPGA or Xilinx FPGA, within an 8K and a 4K over gigabit-based IP network, and also combined with wireless transmission.

“ProAV manufacturers and integrators can stay ahead of the game with JPEG XS and the Flawless Imaging profile delivered by intoPIX”, says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director Marketing and Sales. “Our lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA sub-system IP cores and software implementations allows to distribute and extend 4K & 8K audiovisual content with super-low latency and perfect quality on both existing Cat5e cables and new wireless technologies."

The intoPIX JPEG XS with the Flawless Imaging profile offers all the necessary advanced capabilities to compress the most demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets, and test patterns on top of any gaming, cinema, live content at a low bitrate.

Software and hardware solutions are ready for manufacturers and integrators, including:

Small footprint 4K/8K encoder & decoder sub-system IP cores , available on many types of Xilinx and Intel FPGA platforms to ease the design of AV-over-IP products onto a single chip, it can be combined for example with SMPTE 2110-22 packetizers, AES encryption and custom-made designs.

, available on many types of Xilinx and Intel FPGA platforms to ease the design of AV-over-IP products onto a single chip, it can be combined for example with SMPTE 2110-22 packetizers, AES encryption and custom-made designs. Ultra-Fast Software encoder & decoder on CPU and GPU, with also the new intoPIX Titanium Streaming SDK supporting IPMX compressed streaming that is again highlighted at the show.

intoPIX offers a flexible, cost-effective and premium path to AV-over-IP, delivering the best performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience: no perceptible latency, easy convergence between ProAV distribution and Media production, sustainability to carry 4K (and 8K) over existing 1-gigabit ethernet networks using the largely deployed CAT5E cables, and error concealment option for recovery of any corrupted content, which makes it also ideal for wireless transmission.

IntoPIX welcomes all ProAV engineers, product managers and other stakeholders during ISE 2023 at its booth 5G140 to discover the new TicoXS FIP and enjoy all the demos.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com





