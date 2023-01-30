10-bit 3Msps Ultra low power SAR ADC IP core for Wireless Communication and Automotive SoCs is available for immediate licensing

January 30, 2023 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its 10-Bit 3-Msps Ultra Low Power SAR ADC IP Core which is Silicon Proven in 28HPC+ process technology is available immediately for licensing. The ADC uses a proprietary architecture that reduces harmonic and intermodulation distortions at high output frequency and amplitudes making it a truly lossless Analog IP Core.

The 10-Bit 3-Msps Ultra Low Power SAR ADC IP Core is High performance technology with 10-bit resolution, 3-Msps sample rate Ultra Low Power Mixed-signal SAR ADC IP Core for leading edge systems on chip (SoCs) for microcontrollers, medical applications, and General-purpose ICs.

A digital signal that is discrete in both time and amplitude is created from an analogue signal that is continuous in both time and amplitude by an analog-to-digital converter. The 10 Bit 3 Msps Ultra Low Power SAR ADC IP Core employs a high-performance architecture and provides an optional differential current output or differential voltage output. The bandgap and current source are included to provide a complete ADC. The ADC can be configured to adjust full-scale output range and has all the necessary calibration circuitry to provide excellent static and dynamic linearity performance.

Ultra-Low area and Low power provides accurate charge transfer without the need for calibration which increases ADC channel speed and relaxes op-amp gain, bandwidth, and offset requirements. These features simplify high-performance analog designs and reduces noise and power consumption to benefits its excellent linearity outcome with compact area.

The 10-Bit 3-Msps Ultra Low Power SAR ADC IP Core has been previously used in Medical Application, Ethernet, Automotive, Communication system, Microcontrollers and Sensors.

In addition to 10 Bit 3 Msps Ultra Low Power SAR ADC IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Analog IP Core Portfolio includes data converter (ADC and DAC) IP cores offer sampling rates from a few MSPS to over 20GSPS and resolutions ranging from 6 bits to 14 bits, available in major Fabs in different process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo





