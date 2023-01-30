Intel kills its RISC-V Pathfinder development kit programme
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (January 30, 2023)
Intel has discontinued its recent programme that brought together a wide range of RISC-V technologies.
| RISC-V processor - 32 bit, 5-stage pipeline
High performance dual-issue, out-of-order, 7-stage Vector processor (DSP) IP
Low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor
The Pathfinder programme includes FPGA boards and IP from Europe as well as a range of tools for verification and development.
“We regret to inform you that Intel is discontinuing the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V program effective immediately,” said the company. “Since Intel will not be providing any additional releases or bug fixes, we encourage you to promptly transition to third-party RISC-V software tools that best meet development needs.”
