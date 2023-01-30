Linaro to Acquire Arm Forge Software Tools Business

January 30, 2023 -- Linaro Limited, the UK open source collaborative engineering organisation which develops software solutions and provides software development tools and services for the Arm® ecosystem, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Arm to acquire those assets relating to the Arm Forge high performance computing (HPC) tools business (Arm Forge). Arm Forge provides leading debug and performance analysis tools across multiple compute architectures for server and HPC applications.

The Arm Forge suite of tools helps users maximise the efficiency of software for HPC by providing them with the ability to optimize the performance and efficiency of their code from the latest compilers and C++ standards to Intel, 64-bit Arm, AMD and Nvidia GPU hardware.

“Arm acquired Allinea and the Forge product line (now Arm Forge) in 2016 to ensure that Arm and its ecosystem had access to essential developer technologies required to succeed in the HPC and cloud markets,” said Javier Orensanz Martinez, vice president development solutions, Arm. “Since then, Arm and our partners have established a strong and rapidly growing position in this space, with every major hyperscaler now offering Arm instances, and Arm-based systems for HPC and server applications available from leading OEMs. Forge tools are available and thriving across the market, and the time is right for a trusted partner like Linaro to continue to develop and grow this business.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, the Arm Forge business will transfer from Arm to Linaro and the suite of software tools will become known as Linaro Forge. Linaro intends to fully integrate the Forge engineering and business teams and will provide ongoing support and updates for existing Forge customers.

“Linaro was formed in 2010 to help consolidate the Arm related codebase, make it easier to work with Arm software and accelerate the deployment of Arm technology,” said Rob Booth, Linaro COO. “This continues to be Linaro’s mission today through providing collaborative open-source engineering software solutions, tools and targeted professional service engagements. It is now a natural evolution for Linaro to offer ready-to-use software products and tools that will further accelerate the development of Arm-based products and continue to enable the ecosystem to succeed. As an established market leader Forge gives us that ability, and we look forward to welcoming the Forge team. We believe that their expertise combined with Linaro’s existing HPC and core engineering skills, our ability to build and leverage open-source communities and our professional services expertise will enable us to take Forge to the next level.”

About Linaro

Linaro works with businesses and open-source communities to develop software solutions and tools on Arm-based technology. Through its collaborative projects, Linaro strives to solve Arm ecosystem quality issues, deliver upstream support for Architecture and OS requirements, and solve problems of fragmentation which limit market deployment. All this work helps accelerate the deployment of secure and high-quality Arm-based products to market. In addition to its collaborative projects, Linaro also delivers professional services to businesses. For more information on Linaro, go to www.linaro.org.





