Q4 loss at Intel

Intel had a Q4 loss of $700 million on revenues down 32% y-o-y at $14 billion.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (January 27, 2023)

“Clearly the financials aren’t what we hoped for, but we’re also pleased with the execution process we made,” said CEO Pat Gelsinger “the macro is difficult. It was difficult in Q4. We expect it to remain difficult as we go through the first half of the year, but we’re laser focused on controlling the things that we can.”

