EU Parliament Adopts Position on Chips Act

By Anne-Françoise Pelé, EETimes Europe (January 29, 2023)

The European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) voted this week to approve the legislative proposals for the Chips Act made by the European Commission.

On Feb. 8, 2022, the European Commission presented and published the proposed European Chips Act, which aims to double the EU’s current share of global chip production to 20% in 2030. The European Chips Act is set to mobilize €43 billion of public and private investment.

Since then, the proposals have been moving through the EU’s legislative process.

