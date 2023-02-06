Peripheral IPs with proven automotive compatibility are instantly licensable for extremely reliable performance.

6th February 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s Silicon Proven and mature CAN, LIN, UART, SPI, Flex-Ray, IEC 7816, GPIO, HDLC/SDLC, I2C, etc. Interface IP Cores. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

Peripheral IP Cores are designed to increase and expand a computer's functionality without changing the system's essential parts. These IP Cores play a key role in creating a highly controllable system. With ISO 26262 qualifications and ASIL A, B, C, D packages the Peripheral IP Cores offered by T2M are of highly mature status.

Controller Area Network (CAN) is frequently used in automotive and industrial applications. The CAN is a standalone controller with variations such as CAN FD IP, CAN 2.0 Bus IP, CAN XL IP available for licensing with data rates up to 8 Mbps. Local Interconnect Network (LIN) is a serial communication protocol, also designed primarily to be used in automotive applications. T2M offers LIN Bus Controller IP and LIN FlexD Controller IP Cores for a high connectivity Automotive SoC with data rate between 1Kbit/s and 20 Kbit/s, along with both Master & Slave, dual support. The FlexRay communication bus, which is divided into static and dynamic segments for event-triggered and time-triggered communications, is built to ensure high data speeds, fault tolerance, and operation on a time cycle and is designed to be faster than CAN.

The Universal Asynchronous Receiver-Transmitter (UART) is a piece of computer hardware that enables asynchronous serial connection and allows users to customise the data format and transmission rates. An Octal UART IP Core is also available for licensing which supports dual-speed channel applications such as clustered terminal systems. Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) is a synchronous serial communication interface specification and is used for short-distance communication, mainly in embedded devices. T2M offers eSPI IP Cores too with support for Single, Dual and Quad modes.

The I2C Controller IP cores is a two-wire, bi-directional serial bus that offers a quick and effective way to send data over short distances between numerous devices in addition T2M also offers, Master/Slave IP core with additional SPI features.

General-purpose input/output (GPIO), an uncommitted digital signal pin on an electronic circuit board or integrated circuit that can be used as an input, output, or both.

HDLC/SDLC Controller IP Cores for HDLC transmission protocol are also available for licensing.

In addition to Peripheral IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes many Wired Interface IP Cores available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

