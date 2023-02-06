GUC Monthly Sales Report - January 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2023 were NT2,087 million, decreased 33.1% month-overmonth but increased 26.8% year-over-year.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Jan
|2,087,023
|1,645,799
|-33.1%
|26.8%
|Year to Date
|2,087,023
|1,645,799
|N/A
|26.8%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC Jan 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,548,310
|74
|NRE
|499,926
|24
|Others
|38,787
|2
|Total
|2,087,023
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
