UMC Reports Sales for January 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, February 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2023.

Revenues for January 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 19,589,515 20,472,766 -883,251 -4.31% Jan.-Jan. 19,589,515 20,472,766 -883,251 -4.31%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



