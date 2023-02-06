Denying China IC Manufacturing Tools
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 6, 2023)
The significance of the US-Japan-Netherlands pact not to send chip-making equipment to China is unknowable while the details of the restricted equipment remain unknown, but it could bring China’s chip-making to a halt at 28nm.
If the pact also includes a ban on Western technicians going over to China to keep installed machines running, then existing China semiconductor operations will be severely affected.
