ZeroPoint Technologies raises EUR 3.2 million in seed funding to reduce energy consumption of data centers by more than 25%

Gothenburg, Sverige – February 7, 2023 – ZeroPoint Technologies AB today closed a EUR 3.2 million seed round, from climate tech investor Climentum Capital, Nordic VC Industrifonden, Chalmers Ventures, and present shareholders, to finance the company in 2023 and beyond. ZeroPoint Technologies provides a groundbreaking technology that can reduce the energy consumption of data centers by more than 25%. The new capital will be used to grow and expand the company’s international presence and take new products to market.

ZeroPoint’s technology can drastically increase the energy efficiency of servers, delivering up to 50% more performance per watt by removing unnecessary information from the memory. This means that data centers can maximize performance and reduce energy consumption. A typical server memory contains up to 70% unnecessary information. ZeroPoint technology removes all that waste by combining ultra-fast data compression with real-time data compaction and transparent memory management. Integrating these three areas into one solution for maximizing performance per watt makes ZeroPoint unique. ZeroPoint’s IP block is easy to integrate with existing industry standard on-chip-bus-protocols.

"ZeroPoint Technologies’ vision is to enable high-performance servers that are environmentally friendly. Memory bottlenecks are a tremendous challenge for semiconductor developers, and we mitigate this challenge by doubling main memory capacity and memory bandwidth. Systems with ZeroPoint technology are environmentally friendly and financially effective. By putting unused memory to work we can deliver up to 50% more performance per watt. And this is the single most important metric to high-performance servers.”, says ZeroPoint Technologies CEO Klas Moreau.

Climentum Capital is in this financing round joining the existing owners as a new investor, bringing Article 9 expertise - and requirements. ZeroPoint’s potential for large-scale climate impact was validated during the investment process.

“ZeroPoint is a perfect fit for us, as an Article 9 SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) climate tech fund focused on sustainable industry. Data centers have a rapidly increasing physical presence in the world with equally fast-growing energy consumption. Addressing this challenge is a key part of developing a sustainable industrial base in Europe and the world “says Malin Carlström, General Partner at Climentum Capital. “The major data center players have signed up to RE100, a global initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity, but to get there in a useful timeframe, energy consumption per server will need to go down.”

Industrifonden is the lead investor in ZeroPoint and has since their first entrance as an investor in 2020 contributed with their owner’s ambition to form a strong product roadmap and go-to-market strategy with ZeroPoints world-class technology.

Anna Ljungdahl, Investment Director and Head of Sustainable Investment at Industrifonden, commented: “We’re happy to continue to support ZeroPoint and help them bring their technology to the world. We’ve been following the team for a few years now and are impressed by the founder’s and management team’s ability to commercialize this disruptive opportunity with an impressive sizable market in need of change.”

About ZeroPoint Technologies AB

ZeroPoint Technologies is a spinout from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has over the years developed an impressive IP Portfolio in the memory compression domain. Their patented compression technology is based on 15 years of research. The company was founded by Professor Per Stenström and Angelos Arelakis PhD, with the vision to deliver the most efficient memory compression available, in real-time, based on state-of-the-art research. Today the company works with industry leaders on product implementation projects and technical evaluations.

About Industrifonden

Industrifonden is Sweden’s Venture Capital Fund looking for unique, scalable innovation that has a meaningful impact on our society. Industrifonden manages more than SEK 5 billion and invests in early-stage companies, from seed to A-round funding with a reach across the Nordics. The investment focus includes specialized technologies and businesses within Deep Tech, Life Science, and Transformative Tech. Industrifonden has an evergreen structure that allows a long-term focus on value creation. Learn more at industrifonden.com

About Climentum Capital

Climentum Capital invests in European startups that can cut down megatons of CO2 equivalents in a concrete and measurable way. The fund targets late Seed and Series A investments into the six sectors that demonstrate the largest CO2 reduction potential, including e.g. Industry & Manufacturing, Energy, Food & Agriculture, and Water & Waste. Significant for the investments Climentum search for is a hardware component, augmented by software technology - and not seldom with deep tech at its core. Learn more at climentum.com





