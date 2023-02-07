QuickLogic Drives eFPGA Innovation with New Aurora™ Development Tool Suite

SAN JOSE, Calif., – February 7, 2023 – QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) has released a new version of its Aurora eFPGA development tool suite. The Aurora 2.1 Development Tool Suite is based on a fully open-source implementation for scalability, longevity, and full code transparency. It supports all major HDLs including Verilog, System Verilog, and VHDL.

About the Aurora 2.1 Development Tool Suite

The new version is based on open-source synthesis (Yosys), Versatile Place and Route (VPR), and bitstream generation (OpenFPGA) software. The fully integrated suite of tools enables FPGA designers to go from RTL-to-bitstream for QuickLogic’s eFPGA IP. The Aurora eFPGA user tools also support an architecture analysis mode, enabling users to tune the architecture for their application instead of being forced into a ridged fixed-size tile approach.

Key Benefits

Enables Architectural Trade-Offs – Ensures that the generated eFPGA IP has the optimal amount of logic (LUTs), BRAM, and DSP blocks to meet each customer’s unique eFPGA requirements.

More Transparency – Because Aurora is based on open source, the code is highly inspectable, enabling continuous improvement by the development community.

Flexibility – Publicly auditable code leads to higher quality software and allows for the merit-based addition of features by the community, as well as the option to make enhancements that suit each customer’s needs.

Future-Proof – Aurora uses readily available open-source components that the broader community is actively improving upon. With access to source code, the user has ultimate control of the future.

“QuickLogic remains committed to open source, and our new Aurora 2.1 Development Tool Suite underscores that mission,” said Mao Wang, senior director of product development at QuickLogic Corporation. “Now, SoC developers can combine the advantages of open-source tools with the dramatic flexibility benefits of embedding FPGA technology into their devices to improve device lifecycles and enhance profitability.”

Availability

QuickLogic’s new Aurora 2.1 Development Tool Suite is available now. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-2-0-user-tools

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low-power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice, and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools, and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge, and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.





