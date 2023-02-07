Arm Q3 FY22 financial results

The future is being built on Arm: Market diversification continues to drive strong royalty and licensing growth as ecosystem reaches quarter of a trillion chips milestone

February 07, 2023

In Q3 FY22 Arm reported:

Total revenue $746m, up 28% year on year

up 28% year on year Arm partners shipped a record 8.0 billion Arm-based chips, taking total shipped to date to more than a quarter of a trillion (250 billion)

taking total shipped to date to more than (250 billion) Adjusted EBITDA at $450m; adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 50%

Licensing revenue at $300m (up 65% YoY) including new strategic long-term agreements with four key customers (an automotive OEM, cloud service provider, a leading microcontroller manufacturer, and a consumer electronics semiconductor vendor)

(up 65% YoY) including with four key customers (an automotive OEM, cloud service provider, a leading microcontroller manufacturer, and a consumer electronics semiconductor vendor) Royalty revenue at $446m (up 12% YoY) driven in part by strong demand for Arm-based server technology and Arm-based chips in automotive, as well as Armv9 processor technology gaining traction in premium smartphones and cloud server applications

(up 12% YoY) driven in part by strong demand for Arm-based server technology and Arm-based chips in automotive, as well as Armv9 processor technology gaining traction in premium smartphones and cloud server applications Strong revenue growth in all target markets with double- or triple-digit revenue increases across automotive, client (consumer devices), infrastructure and IoT

"As my first year as Arm CEO comes to a close, I am deeply grateful for the amazing contributions of our team, partners, and ecosystem as we shape the future of computing. With a quarter of a trillion Arm-based chips already changing the world, we are poised to make an even greater impact and change the world again. The world’s data centers, IoT systems, automobiles and next-generation consumer devices all need more and more power efficient computing capabilities, fueling the long-term demand for Arm technology and innovation. These strong results are a testament to the hard work of every team across the business and their continued dedication to building the future on Arm."

- Rene Haas, CEO, Arm

Click to enlarge

About Arm

Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 240 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.





