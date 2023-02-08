HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics

Integrated solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology and chip telemetry to fuel remote diagnostics and meet safety and reliability requirements of software-defined vehicles

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2023 – proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications.

Vehicles of the future will always be connected and differentiated by software. But as hardware and software advancements provide the foundation for these next-generation cars, the ever-increasing complexity presents new challenges. Modern cars contain more than 100 million lines of software code and have become an always-connected “computer on wheels”. These software-defined vehicles rely on OTA technology for important updates, which can directly contribute to the electronics’ stress. In terms of hardware, electronic control units contain advanced system-on-chips (SoCs), which are populated with billions of transistors—a statistic that has doubled annually over the past three decades. This complexity makes it increasingly difficult to pinpoint and prevent failures.

"The world is changing, and the vehicle is evolving to include more and more software,” said Michal Geva, VP and GM of OTA and Cybersecurity at HARMAN. “The Software Defined Vehicle is now a reality, and as such, the software within the vehicle must be maintained and updated with the highest performance and availability. proteanTecs’ technology essentially transforms chips into smart system sensors for the entire electronic control unit, and together we can offer automakers a platform to detect and remedy issues through a variety of OTA techniques. This collaboration keeps consumer experiences at the forefront, while delivering automotive grade results.”

“Predicting and preventing failures of any kind—hardware or software—is imperative to fostering confidence in the next wave of automotive innovation,” said Gal Carmel, executive VP and GM of automotive at proteanTecs. “HARMAN is a well-recognized leader in the connected vehicle industry, and we welcome this opportunity to collaborate and combine our unique technologies to benefit OEMs and consumers alike.”

HARMAN and proteanTecs have published a new white paper titled, “Maintaining Vehicles of the Future – Unleashing Deep Data to Fuel Predictive and Preventive Maintenance,” available for download here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





