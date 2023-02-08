High performance dual-issue, out-of-order, 7-stage Vector processor (DSP) IP
ShortLink AB joins X-FAB's Design & Supply Chain Partner Network and IP Portal
Karlstad, February 8, 2023 - ShortLink AB, a Swedish company with more than 25 years of experience developing custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), is proud to announce its listing on 'X-Chain' – the X-FAB Design & Supply Chain Partner Network. ShortLink offers turnkey ASIC development from initial concept through development up to and including mass production supply chain management.
"We have a track record of many successful ASIC projects in a variety of X-FAB 350 nm and 180 nm process technologies. X-FAB is our go-to supplier for high-voltage projects or those with demanding analogue requirements and is frequently a contender for conventional mixed-signal projects. We are glad that X-FAB values our partnership and has accepted us in the Design & Supply Chain Partner Network", says August Pansell, Chairman of the board at ShortLink.
X-FAB has also selected ShortLink as an IP provider on the X-FAB IP Portal. ShortLink's portfolio of 17 IP cores includes a 12-bit SAR ADC, a 20-bit Sigma-Delta ADC, a high-voltage DAC, a 400 Volt H-bridge, and configurable voltage regulators.
August continues, "ShortLink has been working on expanding the reach of our silicon IP licensing business model. Our acceptance into the X-FAB IP Portal indicates that the efforts are paying off. This listing will help customers unfamiliar with ShortLink discover our IP cores. "
X-FAB operates six wafer manufacturing plants worldwide, producing wafers using their in-house developed and optimized process technologies for analogue and mixed-signal applications.
"It is of great importance for X-FAB to offer its customers a stable network of partner companies. ShortLink is a great addition to our partner program as they not only bring expertise in mixed-signal IC design and supply chain management but also can offer a broad portfolio of circuit IP blocks." stated Lars Bergmann, X-FAB’s Director Design Support.
Through X-Chain and IP Portal, X-FAB provides its customers with data about qualified design and supply chain partners worldwide. This unique network from X-FAB brings together companies that have successfully worked with X-FAB in chip development or other areas such as test, assembly, supply chain management or turnkey IC solutions.
About ShortLink
ShortLink AB has over 25 years of experience developing mixed-signal wireless ASICs and offers a complete workflow for turnkey ASIC development, from specification to tape-out and manufacturing. Expertise, projects and IP blocks span a variety of technologies and semiconductor foundry companies, from deep sub-micron CMOS technologies to high voltage (400V+) technology nodes. The company is also experienced in porting designs between process nodes and foundries – an invaluable skill to reduce risk and cost during development while maintaining flexibility.
