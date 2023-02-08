Embedded World 2023: Logic Fruit Technologies to Unveil Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions

Nuremberg, Germany - February 8, 2023 -- Logic Fruit Technologies is excited to announce its participation in the Embedded World 2023 Conference and Exhibition, held from March 14th to 16th 2023 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center.

Logic Fruit Technologies, a leader in cutting-edge technology solutions, will showcase its latest advancements in the embedded systems industry at booth number 2-655 located in Hall 2, with more than 18,000 people and 720 exhibitors worldwide. Logic Fruit Technology is also one among them.

The embedded world Exhibition & Conference enables direct communication with professionals and qualified suppliers worldwide. As one of the largest events in the embedded systems industry, it provides a unique opportunity for attendees to see the latest technologies and innovations from leading companies.

“We are thrilled to participate in Embedded World 2023 and to showcase our latest technology advancements in the embedded systems industry,” said Satish Arora, VP Operations and Business Development, of Logic Fruit Technologies. “This event is a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers and partners and to demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the demands of the rapidly evolving embedded systems market.”

At the Logic Fruit Technologies booth, visitors can expect to see the company’s latest products and solutions, including its advanced embedded systems technology that offers high performance, low power consumption, and robust security features. The company will also be presenting its latest research and development efforts in the field of embedded systems, highlighting its commitment to providing innovative solutions for its customers.

For more information about Logic Fruit Technologies and its participation in Embedded World 2023, please visit the company's website at https://www.logic-fruit.com/about-us/events/embedded-world-2023/ to book your appointments prior.






