Lorentz Solution Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance Program to Enable Peakview EM Platform and Accelerate IC and 3DIC Designs

Lorentz collaborates with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) to provide best-in-class EDA tools and simulation solutions for silicon success and customers’ design needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- February 09, 2023 -- Lorentz Solution, Inc, a world leading provider of Electromagnetic (EM) design platform and simulation solutions, proudly joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance to support mutual customers. PeakView EM IC and 3DIC design tools have been enabled on IFS’s advanced process nodes with early customer access. As part of IFS’s Accelerator EDA Alliance, Lorentz will provide cutting-edge electromagnetic simulation, synthesis, extraction and analysis technologies to enable customers to reduce design barriers, minimize design risk and cost, and accelerate time-to-market.

The IFS Accelerator EDA Alliance program will make silicon technology available to customers to design innovative chips, and foster collaborative innovation with world-leading EDA, design services and IP partners. As a member of the IFS Accelerator EDA Alliance, Lorentz benefits from early access to process roadmaps, process design kits (PDKs), and technical training. The key highlights are:

3D fullwave accuracy through volume meshing, 3D current and charge distribution organized under Maxwell equations;

Accuracy, high capacity and large scale provided by PeakView’s dual solvers: FlatEM and HCS;

EM prototyping: circuit-level EM isolation, coupling and crosstalk modeling and simulation during design stage and before LVS clean.

“The addition of Lorentz’ Peakview enablement with IFS’s advanced nodes reinforces IFS’s commitment to providing a best-in-class design ecosystem for our customers,” said Suk Lee, VP of Design Ecosystem Development at IFS. “Partnering with Lorentz enables us to continue to deliver cutting-edge silicon design capabilities for current and next-generation RF, mmWave and high-speed circuit designs.”

“As the most designer-focused and innovative EM solution, PeakView achieves 3D DC-mmWave-TeraHz fullwave accuracy and large-scale simulation capability for IC, 3DIC and IC-PKG-PCB designs,” said Jinsong Zhao, President and Founder of Lorentz Solution. "As IFS continues to advance its process nodes and advanced packaging technology, it is a privilege to partner with IFS as one of the leading EDA vendors with our deep EM expertise and PDK integration. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to delivering high-quality EDA tools and simulation solutions for RF, mmWave and high-speed designs."

As a part of IFS Accelerator EDA Alliance program, Lorentz’ PeakView EM IC and 3DIC Design platform, will support customers and spur their innovation, playing a key role in the success of RF, mmWave and high-speed analog EM IC designs. To learn more about Intel and Lorentz’s advanced technologies and solutions, visit www.lorentzsolution.com.

About Lorentz Solution, Inc.

Lorentz Solution, Inc, founded in 2003, based in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA USA, is the industry leader in supplying electromagnetic (EM) IC and 3DIC design capabilities to RF, mmWave, high-speed analog and high-speed digital design communities. PeakView™ EM IC and 3DIC Design Platform, Lorentz’s flagship product, is widely adopted by top IDM, fabless companies and semiconductor foundries. Lorentz Solution is continuing its long-term profitable growth, and offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software.





