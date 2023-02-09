GlobalFoundries Acquires Renesas' Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to Proliferate IoT and 5G Applications
Technology acquisition expands GF’s portfolio and differentiated roadmap while accelerating the commercialization of memory solutions
Malta, New York, February 9, 2023 – GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced that it has acquired Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas)’s proprietary and production proven Conductive Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM) technology, a low power memory solution designed to enable a range of applications in home and industrial IoT and smart mobile devices.
The transaction further strengthens GF’s memory portfolio and extends its roadmap of embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) solutions by adding another reliable, customizable embedded memory solution that is relatively easy to integrate into other technology nodes. Specifically, this technology will enable customers to further differentiate their SoC designs and advance a new generation of secure and intelligent devices.
“We’re committed to differentiating our technology portfolio to be the foundation of our customers’ energy efficient IoT applications today and for decades to come,” said Mike Hogan, chief business officer of GF. “With the acquisition of this innovative memory technology, GF is now playing an essential role in accelerating development of NVM solutions which will enable our customers to design the next generation of intelligent and connected devices. CBRAM technology unleashes a new paradigm of performance and ultra-low energy use, enabling a wide range of applications, from wearable devices to smartphones, to extend the time between battery charges from hours to weeks to years in specific use cases.”
CBRAM’s low power consumption, high read/write speeds, reduced manufacturing costs and tolerance for harsh environments make it particularly suitable for consumer, medical, and select industrial applications. In 2020, GF entered into a licensing agreement with Dialog Semiconductor, which was acquired by Renesas in 2021, to offer its CBRAM technology as an embedded, NVM option. Today, CBRAM is being qualified on the company’s 22FDX® platform, with plans to extend it to other platforms.
About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and
an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Dialog Semiconductor Licenses its Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for 22FDX Platform, Targeting IoT and AI
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Acquires Smartcom's PDK Engineering Team to Expand Worldwide Design Enablement Capacity
- Kilopass Expands Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Offering To GLOBALFOUNDRIES' 0.13um G Process
- Toshiba Develops World's Highest-Bandwidth, Highest Density Non-Volatile RAM
- Virage Logic Acquires Impinj's Logic Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) IP Business
Breaking News
- GlobalFoundries Acquires Renesas' Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to Proliferate IoT and 5G Applications
- SMIC Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter Results
- Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
- Lorentz Solution Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance Program to Enable Peakview EM Platform and Accelerate IC and 3DIC Designs
- ShortLink AB joins X-FAB's Design & Supply Chain Partner Network and IP Portal
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries Acquires Renesas' Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to Proliferate IoT and 5G Applications
- Arm Q3 FY22 financial results
- ZeroPoint Technologies raises EUR 3.2 million in seed funding to reduce energy consumption of data centers by more than 25%
- AI-designed Chips Reach Scale with First 100 Commercial Tape-outs Using Synopsys Technology
- HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page