TSMC January 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for January 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for January 2023 was approximately NT$200.05 billion, an increase of 3.9 percent from December 2022 and an increase of 16.2 percent from January 2022.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues January 2023 200,051 December 2022 192,560 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 3.9 January 2021 172,176 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 16.2





