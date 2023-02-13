TSMC January 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for January 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for January 2023 was approximately NT$200.05 billion, an increase of 3.9 percent from December 2022 and an increase of 16.2 percent from January 2022.
TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|January 2023
|200,051
|December 2022
|192,560
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|3.9
|January 2021
|172,176
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|16.2
|
