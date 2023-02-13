Wi-Fi 6 (ax)/BLE/15.4 22nm Combo RF IP Core, for IoT Application is Available for Immediate Licensing

13 Feb 23 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology expert, is pleased to announce that one of its partner’s Wi-Fi 6 (ax) + BLE v5.3 + 15.4 Combo RF Transceiver IP Core in 22ULL has been licensed to a leading IoT chipset company coupled with Wi-Fi IoT STA from leading wireless Digital IP supplier to provide a complete IoT SoC solution.

Wi-Fi 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6, enhances higher throughput area and is a significant improvement over its predecessors in terms of range, throughput, and improved power efficiency. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth operate concurrently with the system’s Co-Existence feature allowing the traffic to be managed for minimum interference.

The 802.11ax+BLEv5.3+15.4 RF Transceiver IP core is designed to reduce time-to-market and cost of development while providing a robust and secure IoT platform. The architecture enables enhanced security by taking benefits of both WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) security features such as hardware encryption, secure boot, application-level security, and secure over-the-air (OTA).

The Wi-Fi 6 (ax) + BLE v5.3 + 15.4 Combo RF Transceiver IP Core is fully compliant with Wi-Fi Alliance IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) standard, IEEE 802.15.4 standard & the Bluetooth LE (BLE) v5.3 Zigbee 15.4 standard. The combination of these protocols provides a high-speed, low-latency, and secure wireless connection, perfect for mission-critical IoT applications. The IP cores also features an advanced multi-radio coexistence architecture that ensures reliable performance in challenging RF environments.

The RF IP Core is optimized for ultra-low power and minimal die area for low-cost / low-power IoT applications such as wearables, logistics, smart homes, smart lighting, sensors, appliances, etc. It integrates all functional blocks including PA, transmitter, receiver, Frac-N frequency synthesizer, PMU & Interfaces.

It can also support 20 and 40 MHz of Bandwidth with SISO architecture and can be scaled to higher MIMO configurations. With the launch of this IP cores, T2M IP and its partner is offering an advanced and reliable technology solution to enable the development of ultra-low power IoT chipsets.

For further information on licensing options, deliverables and pricing please drop a request

T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also include Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22ULL, BLE v5.3 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40ULP & SMIC 55/40nm, NB-IoT/Cat M/GNSS UE RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40ULP, 5G RF Transceiver IP Cores, GNSS L1/2/5 Receiver RF IP Cores all can be ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements, as well as BLE v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP, BLE & BT DM SW Stack & Profiles, ZigBee 3 Protocol Stack SW, NB-IOT PS SW..

Availability: These RF Transceiver IP Cores are available for immediate licensing.

