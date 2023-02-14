Arm China lays off 14% of staff
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 14, 2023)
Arm China, the jv Arm has with Chinese investors, has laid off 90-95 employees citing a challenging business outlook, says Reuters.
It could also be due to a clearing of the decks before Arm’s planned public offering later this year.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- ARM China staff post open letter pledging loyalty to Allen Wu
- Arm chops staff
- China-Based IC Production to Represent 21.2% of China IC Market in 2026
- Arm China majority shareholders announce the company's corporate governance issue has been resolved
- Arm transfers most of its Arm China shareholding to Softbank
Breaking News
- Arm China lays off 14% of staff
- Xiphera and Muspark Technologies announce a partnership to enter the Indian technology market
- intoPIX showcases its new JPEG XS solutions to simplify IP video production workflow at HPA Tech Retreat 2023
- Bluetooth SIG Introduces Wireless Standard for Electronic Shelf Label Market
- TSMC January 2023 Revenue Report
Most Popular
- indie to Acquire GEO Semiconductor
- TSMC January 2023 Revenue Report
- GlobalFoundries and GM Announce Long-Term Direct Supply Agreement for U.S. Production of Semiconductor Chips
- Wi-Fi 6 (ax)/BLE/15.4 22nm Combo RF IP Core, for IoT Application is Available for Immediate Licensing
- Würth Elektronik Partners with Crypto Quantique for IoT Security