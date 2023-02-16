Tachyum Validates Prodigy Universal Processor with Kubernetes for High-Performance, High-Density Computing for Containers

LAS VEGAS, February 14, 2023 – Tachyum™ today announced it has completed testing and validation of its Prodigy Universal Processor with Kubernetes for hyperscale, high-performance container management. The success of Kubernetes on Prodigy assures Tachyum customers and partners of quick, easy, out-of-the-box testing and evaluation in containerized environments.

Tachyum’s software team deployed its Prodigy emulation with K3s server, a lightweight Kubernetes distribution ideal for testing; two agents; and NGINX, an open-source reverse proxy server for HTTP, HTTPS, SMTP, POP3, and IMAP protocols, as well as a load balancer, HTTP cache, and a web server.

“Demonstrating that Kubernetes can run natively on Prodigy is essential to customers and partners, such as those using Kubernetes behind performance-sensitive containerized applications,” said Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Tachyum’s growing software ecosystem is addressing the needs of an increasingly wide range of data center, hyperscale, and high-performance workloads that will benefit from Prodigy today and tomorrow.”

Clustering, management and job scheduling in containerized environments can be difficult at scale. Prodigy-based data centers will find increased ease and performance in automating deployment, scaling, and management of Kubernetes clusters, which can span across hosts on-premise, public, private, or hybrid clouds, scaling from one compute node up to massive deployments.

A video demonstrating Kubernetes on Prodigy is available below.

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.





