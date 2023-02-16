embedded world 2023: Codasip presents on custom compute and RISC-V design

February 16, 2023 -- Codasip, the leader in processor design automation and RISC-V processor IP, will present technical sessions on RISC-V together with partners Menta and Siemens at next month’s embedded world 2023.

Codasip will showcase its custom compute offering in hall 4, stand 4-565. Visitors will get to see how customizing a standard Codasip RISC-V core can bring significantly better performance and get hands-on experience of a dual-core lockstep implementation for safe and secure custom compute.

Codasip CTO Zdenek Prikryl will present several RISC-V topics during the conference, including custom instructions for powerful local AI. In a talk by CMO Rupert Baines, designers will learn about architecture optimization, hardware/software co-design, and domain-specific acceleration, as well as how to talk advantage of these techniques.

Codasip will share its expertise in the following sessions:

On Wednesday, 15th March, 2-2:30 pm, Rupert Baines, CMO, presents on Architecting your ambitions with custom compute in the Exhibitor’s forum, Hall 3A.



Thursday, 16th March, 11:30 am-12 pm, Zdenek Prikryl, CTO is presenting with Yoan Dupret, Managing Director and CTO of Menta, on Adding RISC-V Custom Instructions Post-Silicon Through eFPGA (session 10.3 / RISC-V Ecosystem).



Thursday, 16th March, at 2.45-3.15 pm Zdenek presents with Nicolae Tusinschi, Product Manager, Siemens, on A Multi-Layered Methodology to Address Challenges Linked to RISC-V Most Attractive Feature (session 10.4 / Design of RISC-V).



Also on Thursday, at 4.30-5 pm, Zdenek is presenting on Creating a Domain-Specific Core with RISC-V Custom Instructions for Powerful Local AI (session 10.5 / RISC-V AI Extensions).



Anyone interested to learn more about Codasip’s offering can request a meeting at codasip.com/events/embedded-world-2023/



The embedded world exhibition and conference is the world’s leading meeting place for the embedded community. Taking place in Nuremberg, Germany on March 14-16, the conference gathers leading experts, key players, and industry associations from the global embedded community. The conference is focused on the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, services, and various issues related to complex system design.



Don’t miss Codasip at #ew23.





