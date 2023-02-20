12bit 5Gsps Current Steering DAC IP Core for Highspeed Communication and Automotive SoCs is available for immediate licensing
February 20, 2023 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its 12bit 5Gsps Current Steering DAC IP Core which is Silicon Proven in 28HPC+ process technology is available immediately for licensing. The DAC uses a proprietary architecture and self-calibration to achieve a higher accuracy or to increase yields with a very small area.
A binary digital input code is translated into a quantized (discrete step) analogue output by the DAC. A reference quantity (either a voltage or a current) is split into binary and/or linear fractions to produce the output. The output is then generated by driving switches with a suitable number of current steering digital-to-analog converters to combine these fractions. The size and quantity of the fractions represent the range of potential digital input codes, which depends on the converter resolution or the input code's bit count (N)... For N bits, there are 2 possible codes. The analog output of the DAC output is the digital fraction represented as the ratio of the digital input code divided by 2 times the analog reference value.
This high-performance 12-bit current steering DAC can support data rates upto 5Gsps, which consists of a current source matrix with quad switching architecture, controlled from an adaptive balanced driver and retiming latches. It has all the necessary calibration circuitry to perform excellent static and dynamic linearity. It consists of integrated multiplexer to multiplex with 8 lanes of 12-bit data to achieve a 5Gsps effective data rate.
The 12bit 5Gsps Current Steering DAC IP Core is Silicon Proven in 28nm HPC Plus Process Technology supports 12bits of Resolution and a Programmable 10mA Differential Current source with Inbuilt mismatch, Self-Calibration for excellent linearity that also has Built-in Die quality indicator for production. The Dynamic Performance is at 110MHz at the voltage of 1.8V ±10% Analog Power Supply and 0.9V ±5% Digital Core Power Supply. It has Integrated Voltage and Current References and captures very low silicon area with an improved Gain Error of 5%.
The 12bit 5Gsps Current Steering DAC IP Core has been previously used in Medical Applications, Ethernet, Automotive, Communication systems, Microcontrollers and Sensors, Wideband wireless communication, 5G, LTE, DOCSIS 3.1 CMTS, Instrumentations, Automatic Test Equipment ATE, Radars systems.
In addition to 12bit 5Gsps Current Steering DAC IP Core, T2M have a broad range of silicon-proven Analog IP Core Portfolio of data converter (ADC and DAC) IP cores that offer sampling rates from a 2 Ksps to over 20Gsps and resolutions ranging from 6 bits to 14 bits, available in major Fabs in different process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.
About T2M: T2M IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
Availability: These Semiconductor analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
