Arm China profit falls 90%
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (February 17, 2023)
Profit at Arm China fell 90% in 2022, reports Reuters.
Arm China’s net profit fell to $3.2 million in 2022, says the Reuters report, from $79.2 million in 2021.
