Amkor Technology and GlobalFoundries to Provide At-scale Semiconductor Test and Assembly Services in Europe

Partnership expands European and transatlantic semiconductor supply chain

TEMPE, Ariz. and DRESDEN, Germany, February 16, 2023 — Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This new partnership will enable a comprehensive EU/US supply chain from semiconductor wafer production at GF to OSAT* services at Amkor’s site in Porto, Portugal. GF plans to transfer its 300mm Bump and Sort lines from its Dresden site to Amkor’s Porto operations to establish the first at-scale back-end facility in Europe. GF will maintain ownership of its transferred tools, processes, and IP in Porto. Both partners also plan to collaborate on future development efforts in Portugal.

Today, Amkor is the only high-volume, Tier 1 OSAT in Europe, and GF Dresden is Europe’s largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturing services company. This partnership enables the first semiconductor manufacturing (foundry) through advanced packaging semiconductor supply chain outside of Asia, creating more European supply chain autonomy for key end markets including automotive.

“This strategic partnership with GF will enhance the advanced semiconductor packaging supply chain in Europe and ramp up competitive capacity to complement what is available in Asia,” said Kevin Engel, Amkor’s Executive Vice President, Business Units. “Amkor’s collaboration with GF enables us to significantly expand manufacturing scale and bring to market additional assembly and test capability to support our European and global customers.”

“GF remains committed to growing our European manufacturing ecosystem to support local and global customers, especially in the Automotive markets. This partnership with Amkor in Portugal will provide much needed services within the EU and expand the US-European semiconductor supply chain,” said Mike Hogan, GlobalFoundries Chief Business Officer.

At this pivotal time in the semiconductor industry, manufacturers and suppliers alike are confronted with political, industrial, technological, and financial disruptions. Amkor’s global support and local presence combined with GF’s tools and processes will enable the Porto site to help the European Union pursue its goals of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering the next-generation automotive and other critical chip solutions.

* Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test vendors provide third-party IC-packaging and test services.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About Amkor

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services and a strategic manufacturing partner to leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Founded in 1968, Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices in Asia, Europe and the USA. Visit amkor.com.





