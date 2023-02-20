Weebit Nano to demonstrate new silicon at Embedded World 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel – February 20, 2023 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, will demonstrate its first production-ready resistive RAM (ReRAM or RRAM) intellectual property (IP) at the Embedded World Exhibition and Conference 2023.

Embedded World, being held March 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany, is the annual global platform for the embedded community to exchange information and discover the latest trends, products and technologies.

Attendees can view the Weebit ReRAM demonstration at Weebit’s booth #650a in Hall 4 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center. Weebit ReRAM is innovative, silicon-proven non-volatile memory (NVM) that provides a needed solution for a broad range of embedded applications, with ultra-low power consumption, excellent retention even at high temperatures, fast access time, high tolerance to radiation and electromagnetic interference (EMI), and numerous other advantages.

To arrange an in-person meeting with Weebit executives and technologists at Embedded World, register here.

Embedded World 2023

Exhibition Dates: March 14-16, 2023

Location: Nuremberg Exhibition Center, Nuremberg, Germany

Weebit Nano Booth: Hall 4, Booth #650a

Register for Embedded World 2023: https://www.embedded-world.de/en/visitor

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.





