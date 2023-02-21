Non-Volatile Memory: What Will 2023 Bring?
By Coby Hanoch, Weebit Nano
EETimes Asia (February 21, 2023)
ReRAM technologies are expected to begin entering the mainstream this year.
We’ve seen a significant amount of investment in R&D and production across the globe over the past couple of years, with governments across the world putting unprecedented focus on this area through both direct investment and corporate incentives. World economies clearly see semiconductors as an area of increasing strategic importance.
Despite economic headwinds, in 2023 we will see continued investments in semiconductor research and production, from both public and private sources. SEMI reports that that construction started on 57 new fabs in 2020, 2021 and 2022 combined. These investments will take time to mature into actual fab capacities, but we are already starting to see some of the earliest investments come to fruition. All this investment is an opportunity for companies that supply technologies for advanced systems on chips (SoCs) such as EDA, equipment, and embedded technologies like Weebit’s ReRAM Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) IP.
Weebit Nano
