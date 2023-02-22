Pleora Scores a 10 with New High-Performance GigE Vision Embedded Interface

Expanding family of GigE Vision embedded interfaces provide designers with scalable bandwidth and flexible feature options for high-performance, high-reliability imaging devices

Ottawa, Canada - February 22, 2023 -- Pleora Technologies today introduced a new embedded interface that seamlessly transmits low latency GigE Vision video and data at 10 Gbps over flexible Ethernet cabling. Lead customers are now designing the iPORT NTx-Deca embedded interface into X-ray flat panel detectors (FPDs) for medical, dental, and industrial applications, contact image sensors, and high-performance machine vision cameras.

“We are expanding our portfolio of GigE Vision embedded interfaces to provide imaging device manufacturers with a flexible range of 1 to 10 Gbps solutions that reduce development time and costs while simplifying system integration,” said Jonathan Hou, President, Pleora Technologies. “With our comprehensive embedded interface portfolio built on two decades of imaging expertise, developers can support a range of bandwidth and performance requirements with a common design approach that is scalable across multiple devices and applications.”

Compared with competing approaches that consume design time and dollars and divert development teams from critical system performance features, the iPORT NTx-Deca provides an off-the-shelf GigE Vision standard compliant solution that ensures interoperability in multi-vendor systems. Connect your sensor to the iPORT NTx-Deca, and the off-the-shelf solution seamlessly handles 10 Gbps video and data transport over flexible Copper Cat 6A Ethernet cabling for distances up to 100 meters. GigE Vision 2.0 compliance streamlines interoperability in multi-vendor imaging systems and applications.

The iPORT NTx-Deca integrates unique Image Management Database features to enhance system reliability. For high-reliability applications, such as medical and dental imaging, end-users can store video frames with associated metadata for patient identification, video replay, and traceability. In the event of a power or network failure, image management allows a user to retrieve data to ensure continuous and reliable inspection. The embedded interface supports IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) to synchronize image capture and imaging system elements, with programmable logic controller (PLC) integration to seamlessly connect to and control critical manufacturing or inspection system components.

The iPORT NTx-Deca is supported by Pleora’s eBUS Software Development Kit, the industry leading choice for image capture, display, and transmission in thousands of mission-critical automation, security and defense, and medical applications. For full product details, including data sheets and technical resources, visit https://www.pleora.com/machine-vision-automation/iport-ntx-deca/.

About Pleora Technologies

Global manufacturers rely on Pleora’s expertise in AI, real-time sensor connectivity, and rugged networking to shorten time-to-market, reduce risk, and lower costs. Established in 2000, the company serves over 1500 active customers in the industrial automation, medical imaging, and security and defense markets. Learn more at pleora.com.





