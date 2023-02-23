M31 earned NT$12.16 per share in 2022 and approved dividend of NT$8 in cash and NT$1 equivalent in stock

February 23, 2023 -- The Board of Directors of M31 Technology (M31), a TSMC Silicon Intellectual Property Supplier, approved the 2022 financial report today. M31's 2022 consolidated revenue reached NT$1.36 billion, with a year-to-year increase of 34.4%, a new historic high. Net income after tax was NT$379 million, a 50.1% increase year-to-year; and, yearly earnings per share were NT$12.16, another new record high. The Board of Directors also approved the dividend distribution, NT$8 in cash and first time ever NT $1 equivalent in stock, for a total dividend distribution of NT$9 per share. To maintain a stable and consistent dividend policy, the dividend distribution rate exceeds 70% of the yearly profit.

About M31 Technology

M31 Technology Corporation (6643-TW) is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. M31 is honored to have received the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP for five years in a row. The company was founded in 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. By virtue of substantial experiences in IP development, IC design, electronic design automation fields, and IP integration service, the main products include High-Speed Interface IP designs such as USB, PCIe, MIPI, SATA, and SerDes; Foundation IP such as standard cell library, memory compiler, GPIO, and OPPA library solutions; Analog IP such as ADC, PLL, LDO, and PVT sensor. And continue to expand product portfolios such as processor hardcore IP as well as integration of interface PHY and controller. Learn more at m31tech.com





