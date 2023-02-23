M31 earned NT$12.16 per share in 2022 and approved dividend of NT$8 in cash and NT$1 equivalent in stock
February 23, 2023 -- The Board of Directors of M31 Technology (M31), a TSMC Silicon Intellectual Property Supplier, approved the 2022 financial report today. M31's 2022 consolidated revenue reached NT$1.36 billion, with a year-to-year increase of 34.4%, a new historic high. Net income after tax was NT$379 million, a 50.1% increase year-to-year; and, yearly earnings per share were NT$12.16, another new record high. The Board of Directors also approved the dividend distribution, NT$8 in cash and first time ever NT $1 equivalent in stock, for a total dividend distribution of NT$9 per share. To maintain a stable and consistent dividend policy, the dividend distribution rate exceeds 70% of the yearly profit.
About M31 Technology
M31 Technology Corporation (6643-TW) is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. M31 is honored to have received the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP for five years in a row. The company was founded in 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. By virtue of substantial experiences in IP development, IC design, electronic design automation fields, and IP integration service, the main products include High-Speed Interface IP designs such as USB, PCIe, MIPI, SATA, and SerDes; Foundation IP such as standard cell library, memory compiler, GPIO, and OPPA library solutions; Analog IP such as ADC, PLL, LDO, and PVT sensor. And continue to expand product portfolios such as processor hardcore IP as well as integration of interface PHY and controller. Learn more at m31tech.com
|
Search Silicon IP
M31 Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- TSMC Board of Directors Proposes NT$8 Cash Dividend per Share
- TSMC Shareholders Approve NT$8 Cash Dividend and Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Elect Mark Liu as Chairman and C.C. Wei as CEO and Vice Chairman
- TSMC Board of Directors Proposes NT$3.0 Cash Dividend Per Share
- TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$11.41
- TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$9.14
Breaking News
- Secure-IC & Trasna are introducing a revolutionary PUF solution that eliminates the need of enrollment phase
- Veriest Solutions to Present Two Verification Papers at DVCon US Conference
- CEVA Announces its Most Powerful and Efficient DSP Architecture to Date, Addressing the Massive Compute Requirements of 5G-Advanced and Beyond
- Ventana Micro Selects Imperas Solutions for RISC-V Processor Verification
- Intrinsic ID to Showcase its Expanding Line of Security Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Most Popular
- The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Technology Collaborates with imec.IC-link US to Tape-out Two 7nm Testchip
- Arm China profit falls 90%
- Weebit Nano to demonstrate new silicon at Embedded World 2023
- Non-Volatile Memory: What Will 2023 Bring?
- Accurate Positioning Systems and Proximity Solutions with CoreHW Bluetooth® AoA and AoD Antenna Modules
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page