Startup AiM Future Set to Commercialize LG's AI IP
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (February 22, 2023)
AiM Future, a spinout from LG Electronics, is commercializing the Korean consumer giant’s AI acceleration IP for applications as diverse as consumer electronics, robotics and automotive. The IP is designed for multi-modal operation, running many different AI models at once. The current hardware generation also supports training at the edge, and future generations aim to extend efficient scaling above the current tens of TOPS range.
| Ultra low power AI inference accelerator
Edge AI Accelerator NNE 1.0
High power efficiency AI accelerator
AI Accelerator: Neural Network-specific Optimized 1 TOPS
LG spun out its semiconductor and IP divisions in 2020, prior to exiting the mobile phone market in 2021. AiM’s founders were LG employees working on the company’s AI accelerator IP in its Silicon Valley lab at the time; they were able to raise a seed round of $1.8 million and will be closing a $6.1 million-Series A shortly. LG is a lead investor, and will be a potential customer for AiM when it commercializes the IP it’s developed since spinning out later this year, AiM Future CEO ChangSoo Kim told EE Times.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Imagination's GPU and AI Accelerator Licensed for the latest AIoT RISC-V-based applications
- LeapMind's "Efficiera" Ultra-low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP Was Verified RTL Design for ASIC/ASSP Conversion
- SambaNova Systems Raises $676M in Series D, Surpasses $5B Valuation and Becomes World's Best-Funded AI Startup
- Arm's solution to the future needs of AI, security and specialized computing is v9
- Flex Logix Pairs its InferX X1 AI Inference Accelerator with the High-Bandwidth Winbond 4Gb LPDDR4X Chip to Set a New Benchmark in Edge AI Performance
Breaking News
- Secure-IC & Trasna are introducing a revolutionary PUF solution that eliminates the need of enrollment phase
- Veriest Solutions to Present Two Verification Papers at DVCon US Conference
- CEVA Announces its Most Powerful and Efficient DSP Architecture to Date, Addressing the Massive Compute Requirements of 5G-Advanced and Beyond
- Ventana Micro Selects Imperas Solutions for RISC-V Processor Verification
- Intrinsic ID to Showcase its Expanding Line of Security Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Most Popular
- The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Technology Collaborates with imec.IC-link US to Tape-out Two 7nm Testchip
- Arm China profit falls 90%
- Weebit Nano to demonstrate new silicon at Embedded World 2023
- Non-Volatile Memory: What Will 2023 Bring?
- Accurate Positioning Systems and Proximity Solutions with CoreHW Bluetooth® AoA and AoD Antenna Modules