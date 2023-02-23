Intrinsic ID to Showcase its Expanding Line of Security Solutions at Embedded World 2023

Amid Increased Awareness and Need for Device-Level Security – Intrinsic ID will Demonstrate New Product at World-Leading Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., February 23, 2023 - Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it will be showcasing the full range and versatility of its PUF technology for device-level security and authentication applications at Embedded World 2023. Special focus will be on themes that are growing challenges for the semiconductor industry, including automotive security, security for chiplets and System-in-Package, and supply chain security. In addition, Intrinsic ID will debut a new software-based solution aimed at improving the trustworthiness of connected devices at the show. Finally, during the event one of the Intrinsic ID founders will participate in an AWS Streaming Session by Amazon, where the benefits of Intrinsic ID SRAM PUF technology for IoT product makers will be discussed.

The success and growth of the Embedded World conference reflects the boom we are seeing in our connected devices. Trends in our increasing ability to interconnect these devices, also represent exponential entry points and exposure. The gathering offers an important opportunity for conversations about the vital need for security in our devices with a key international audience.

“We’ve seen exponential growth over the last year, which has allowed us to achieve the milestone of half a billion devices protected with our technology. We look forward to continuing that momentum by connecting with the designers and innovators of the next generation of connected devices at Embedded World,” said Dr. Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “Security is no longer an afterthought in the development of embedded solutions, and our technology provides a strong, scalable, and cost-effective foundation of trust for all embedded devices. On top of that our technology delivers the trust base for complex ecosystem challenges such as supply chain security and security for chiplets.”

Intrinsic ID SRAM PUF facilitates the creation of a root of trust in hardware without the need to store keys, in an easy and flexible manner at low cost. The company’s solutions continue to evolve to address the critical needs of existing and future devices. Intrinsic ID will announce a new software product ahead of Embedded World to address the growing security concerns for connected devices.

Intrinsic ID will be exhibiting at Hall 4, Booth 4-650B, and is looking forward to briefing customers and partners on the company’s impressive progress and demonstrating the full range of its PUF-based security, authentication, and identification solutions. Contact the company here to schedule one-on-one briefings with Intrinsic ID at Embedded World, March 14-16, 2023. Additionally, the Amazon AWS Streaming Session with Intrinsic ID will be live on March 14 from 15:35h to 15:55h CET at the AWS booth and available afterwards on demand.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.





