Veriest Solutions to Present Two Verification Papers at DVCon US Conference

San Jose, CA – February 23, 2023 -- Veriest Solutions, a leading provider of engineering services and solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the DVCon 2023 US conference, where it will present two papers in advanced verification techniques. The conference, which takes place on February 27-March 2 in San Jose, is the premier event for verification engineers and designers in the semiconductor industry.

The first paper, "Is Your System’s Security preserved? Verification of Security IP integration" will be presented by Predrag Nikolic based on his experience working with Security IP in a leading automotive project. Ivana Dobrilovic will discuss about "Verifying read-only registers” based on the challenges she faced in a complex storage-related project and the best-in-class solution she defined. Together, both papers represent Veriest's commitment to advancing the state-of-the-art in verification methodology.

This year's DVCon US conference will see Veriest present for the first time in the United States. The company has been a frequent contributor to DVCon Europe and is excited to bring its expertise and thought-leadership to the US eco-system.

"We are honored to be presenting at this year's prestigious DVCon US conference and proud to have our work recognized by the verification community," said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest Solutions' CEO. "In fact, only a few larger companies have more than one paper accepted by the rigorous committee selection process, and I believe we are the only services company in this position. I’m proud to say this demonstrates our teams’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients and our passion for sharing knowledge with the verification community."

The presentations at DVCon US will provide valuable insights into the latest verification challenges and the solutions that are available to meet them. The company's participation in the conference is an opportunity to further cement its reputation as a leader in the industry and to engage with the wider verification community.

About Veriest Solutions

Veriest Solutions is a leading provider of engineering services and solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company's expertise in a range of methodologies – from embedded software, design & verification and physical design - has made it a trusted partner for some of the world's largest chipmakers and system-on-chip (SoC) developers. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Veriest Solutions is committed to helping its clients bring their products to market faster and with greater confidence.

For more information about Veriest Solutions and its participation in the DVCon US conference, please visit the company's website at www.VeriestS.com, or the company’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages.





