MIPI M-PHY 4.1 IP, UFS 3.1 Controller IP & Unipro 1.8 Controller IP Cores are available for instant licensing to support your total UFS applications

February 27, 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is glad to announce the immediate license of its partner’s MIPI Alliance approved MIPI M-PHY 4.1, UFS 3.1 & Unipro 1.8 IP Cores in different process nodes to support total UFS application. As the global semiconductor industry is facing both shortage and oversupply challenges at the same time, we are aware of how important supply chains are. As all developers today are in need of semiconductors as they race to be the first to market with their products, T2M-IP have been providing a flawless Total UFS solution to support countless projects in the market to support a host of Flash storage applications.

MIPI M-PHY v4.1 IP Core is the latest MIPI Feature Storage IP Solution, which supports serial interface with high bandwidth capabilities and also HS Gear4 rates up to 11.6Gbps. The MIPI M-PHY IP Core is adherent to the RMMI interface which allows UniPro controller and UFS Controller support.

MIPI UFS v3.1 Controller IP Core is a UFS synchronous serial interface, compatible with UFS version 3.1 specification. It gives a variety of inexpensive devices a straightforward interface and also additional benefit of building a Controlled UFS system, it offers the Unified Memory Extension JESD220- 1A and Multiple User Data Partition with Enhanced User Data Area options.

MIPI Unipro v1.8 Controller IP Core, which adheres to recent MIPI UniPro v1.8 specifications, with a maximum R/W Performance of 2170MB/s, MIPI UniPro is a high-performance, chip-to-chip serial connection bus for mobile applications. Designers can simply integrate PHY and the controller with low risk and expedite time-to-market with our UFS IP Core solution in the UniPro Controller IP Core combined with our UFS Controller IP Core and also our M-PHY IP.

The MIPI M-PHY 4.1, UFS 3.1, & Unipro 1.8 IP Cores have been used in the semiconductor industry’s connecting flash memory-based storage, cameras, and RF subsystems, and for providing chip-to-chip inter-processor communications (IPC). Enterprise Computing, Storage area networks, Wireless and mobile devices, IoT, Embedded systems, and other Consumer Electronic storage devices.

In addition to MIPI M-PHY4.1, UFS3.1, & Unipro1.8 IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, Display Port, DDR, MIPI (CSI, DSI, Soundwire, I3C), 10/100/1000 Ethernet, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, Analog IPs and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





