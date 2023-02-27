Menta Reasserts the Key Role of eFPGAs for the European Semiconductor Industry

Nuremberg (Germany) March 14-16 – Booth # 4-462

Sophia Antipolis, February 27 - Menta, a French deeptech company specializing in semiconductor design and winner of the Best IP award in 2022, will participate in Embedded World 2023, the industry's major event, alongside its partners, Andes, Codasip, Everspin, IC'ALPS and Secure-IC.

The European Parliament focuses on how to develop the semiconductor industry and reduce Europe's dependence. This requires to strengthen the technological and innovation capacity. Menta is the only European solution for embedded programmable logic and involved in several European projects. Menta is leading the MOSAICS-LP project, which aims to promote the development in Europe of so-called heterogeneous chips. This approach would enable Europe to significantly increase its chip production capacity and move closer to its objective of producing and designing 20% of the world's integrated circuits.

According to Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta "The bill to secure the EU's supply of semiconductors through production and innovation is essential to reduce Europe's dependence. Achieving these goals will require unfailing support from public and private bodies to foster the development of European technologies including eFPGAs that address the challenges of accelerating computing power and obsolescence."

On this occasion, you can also attend the Menta and Codasip conference:

March 16 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm

as part of session 9.3 System-on-chip (Soc) Design - RISC-V Ecosystem

where Yoan Dupret, CTO, Menta SAS and Zdenek Prikryl, CTO, Codasip Ltd will explain how the combination of Codasip's RISC-V products and Menta's eFPGA products enable the adaptation of low-power ICs to continuous algorithm improvements.

About Menta

Menta is a privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis (France). Menta is a proven pioneer of eFGPAs for ASIC and SoC designers seeking speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency. eFGPA’s adaptable architecture, based on design-adaptive standard cells-based and a state-of-the-art tool set, provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-of-volume for SoC design at any foundry.





