India's Chip Designers To Get Access To State-Of-The-Art Tools At Newly Launched ChipIN Centre At C-DAC Bengaluru
February 27, 2023 -- Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday (24 February) announced the launch of the ChipIN centre at C-DAC Bengaluru.
The facility will act as one stop centre to provide semiconductor design tools, fab access, virtual prototyping hardware lab access to fabless chip designers of the country.
