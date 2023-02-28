Xiphera announces collaboration with Spinnaker Systems for sales of cryptographic IP in Japan

Espoo, Finland and Tokyo, Japan -- February 28, 2023 – Xiphera, Ltd, a Finnish company designing and implementing hardware-based security for ASICs and FPGAs, announced today that is has started a partner collaboration with Spinnaker Systems Inc., a Japanese vendor and marketer of semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) and EDA tools. The partnership introduces a co-marketing, sales, product delivery, and customer support program for the Japanese semiconductor market.

The collaboration between Xiphera and Spinnaker brings to the Japanese market Xiphera’s full product portfolio of cryptographic IP cores for ASIC and FPGA circuits – including hash algorithms, symmetric and asymmetric ciphers, a True Random Number Generator, full protocol implementations such as TLS and MACsec – and the newly introduced xQlave™ product family of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms designed for protection against attacks by quantum computers.

Xiphera has extensive experience in cryptographic research, digital design, and the semiconductor markets. It has operated in the American and the EMEA regions for years, and the highly-developed technology market in Japan is a natural step in the company’s international expansion into the fast-growing semiconductor market in Asia. Spinnaker has decades of experience in the ASIC and FPGA market in Japan and is collaborating with Xiphera for a co-marketing, sales, and support program, to bring Xiphera’s solutions to its customer base.

Industry sectors, such as industrial automation, IoT/IIoT, automotive, space, and defence, have needs for future-proof communications security. Adding Xiphera’s cryptographic Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio to its catalogue enables Spinnaker to help Japanese technology enterprises, as well as growth companies, to fulfil the latest and most demanding security requirements in their end-customer solutions.

“Entry into the mature technology market of Japan is a major step in extending Xiphera’s global reach – our deep expertise in hardware security implementations, including post-quantum cryptography, will enable Japanese customers and partners to bring the latest security standards to market with cost-efficient project delivery and highly optimised implementations. Our collaboration with Spinnaker provides local support capabilities and efficient interaction, and we are excited to work together towards building long-term customer partnerships in Japan”, says Tommi Lampila, Business Development Director and Partner at Xiphera.

“Xiphera’s cryptographic IP is fully hardware-based – all cryptography is performed in RTL without the need for software toolchains. They are optimised for performance, size, and low power consumption – and most are already proven in customer products. We believe Xiphera's product line-up offers a good fit for customer needs, and we look forward to working with their specialist team to provide local technical support for Japanese customers", says Toru Katagiri, President of Spinnaker Systems.

