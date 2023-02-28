Agile Analog announces first customisable, process agnostic, 12-bit ADC IP

Cambridge, UK -- February 28, 2023 -- Agile Analog, the analog IP innovators, has extended its range of data conversion IP with the introduction of the first customisable, process agnostic, 12-bit Analog to Digital Converter (ADC).

Barry Paterson, CEO at Agile Analog, said, “We are pleased to introduce the latest product in our data conversion range, building on the success of our 8-bit and 10-bit ADCs. There is growing demand for 12-bit ADCs as these provide the higher resolutions that next generation products require. This development opens up more application areas and is a key part of us expanding our IP product portfolio to meet the changing needs of our customers across the globe.”

The agileADC is a traditional Charge-Redistribution SAR ADC that achieves 12-bit resolution at sample rates up to 64 MSPS and a signal to noise ratio of 70 dB. It includes a built-in reference generator and an optional multiplexor with support for up to 16 input channels. Each input channel can be configured to be buffered or unbuffered, and to support differential or single-ended inputs. There is a choice of digital output formats including interface options for APB and TileLink.

The agileADC can be customised to meet the customer’s specific project needs for Power, Performance, and Area (PPA). The sample rate can be adjusted as can the number of inputs and bits.

“The customisation opportunities are very popular with customers,” added Chris Morrison, Agile Analog’s Director of Product Marketing. “Our highly configurable analog IP gives customers the IP they want rather than needing to choose from the limited selection of off-the-shelf IP available from our competitors. In particular, the ability to adapt the power, performance, and area of the ADC allows our customers to have the optimal ADC for their design requirements.”

Barry concluded: “Our novel technology allows analog IP to be automatically generated so it is more verifiable, robust, and reliable. We are also the only analog IP company that can quickly re-target our IP to different process options, which is a major benefit for chip designers.”

Over the last few years, ADCs have become increasingly popular, and are used across multiple applications, including industrial automation, sensors, controls, and communications systems. A recent report showed that the overall sales of Analog to Digital Converters are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next decade.

For more information on the Agile Analog 12-bit ADC please visit:

www.agileanalog.com/ip-by-product-type/agileadc-12bit-sar-analog-to-digital-converter

Agile Analog www.agileanalog.com

Agile Analog is transforming the world of analog IP with Composa™, its innovative, configurable, multi-process analog IP technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a growing number of partners and customers across the globe, Agile Analog has developed a unique way to automatically generate analog IP that meet the customer’s exact specifications on almost any process from any foundry. The company provides a wide and ever expanding selection of analog IP and subsystems for power management, data conversion, IC health and monitoring, security and always-on domains. Agile Analog's novel approach utilises tried and tested analog circuits within its Composa library to create customised and verified analog IP solutions. This reduces the time to market and increases quality, helping to accelerate innovation in semiconductor design.





