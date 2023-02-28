MIPI Alliance Welcomes Google as a Promoter Member

Neil Hendin joins board of directors to help guide future direction of device interface technologies in mobile, IoT, automotive and other areas

PISCATAWAY, N.J., February 28, 2023—The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced that Google LLC has been approved as its newest Promoter member. With this appointment, Google obtains a seat on the MIPI Board of Directors to help guide the strategic direction of MIPI interface specifications, which are widely implemented across application spaces such as mobile, IoT, augmented and virtual reality, medical devices, industrial systems, automobiles, and client devices such as tablets, notebooks and all-in-ones.

Since joining the MIPI Alliance in 2010, Google has contributed to the development of specifications through multiple working groups, including Audio, Camera, Debug, Display, D-PHY and UniPro. In particular, Google has been an active contributor to the Audio Working Group since 2018 and assumed the chair role in 2021. For its multifaceted contributions, Google was recognized with the 2021 MIPI Alliance Corporate Award.

With the appointment to Promoter member, which was effective Jan. 11, 2023, Google joins Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), Samsung Electronics, Co., STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated on the MIPI board. Neil Hendin, hardware engineering manager, ChromeOS hardware team, will represent Google on the board.

“We are delighted to welcome Google as our newest Promoter member company,” said Sanjiv Desai, chair of MIPI Alliance. “This is a recognition of Google’s leadership across multiple MIPI working groups over the last decade, and now we look forward to Google’s contributions on the MIPI board in stewarding the ongoing development of MIPI specifications to advance interface technology across the many market segments that MIPI members serve.”

Promoter members are elected to their positions by the MIPI Alliance board and have a two-year term and a voting seat on the board for the duration of the term. Promoters can also be re-elected to additional terms. With the Google appointment, MIPI Alliance now has eight directors, including four Promoter members.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





