Mixel MIPI D-PHY IP Integrated into Teledyne e2v's new Topaz CMOS Image Sensors

Teledyne e2v’s image sensor integrating Mixel’s MIPI PHY achieves first time success and is now in mass production

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- February 28, 2023 -- Mixel®, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Teledyne e2v, a part of Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY], announced today that Mixel’s MIPI® IP solution has been successfully integrated into the Topaz™ family of 2MP and 1.5MP resolution industrial CMOS sensors that are now in mass production.

Teledyne e2v’s new B&W and color 1,920 x 1,080 and 1,920 x 800-pixel format sensors use state-of-the-art low noise, global-shutter pixel technology to offer powerful solutions enabling compact mobile designs for many applications. Housed in a tiny 7.65 mm long and 4.45 mm wide Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP), the Topaz sensors have an optical array center which precisely matches the mechanical center of the package, allowing for a slim module, device or camera design. This makes them particularly suitable for miniature OEM barcode scan engines, mobile terminals and sleds, IoT, contactless authentication systems, wearable devices, drones, and robotics. Their 1/3” optical format is made possible due to an advanced 2.5µm global shutter pixel technology achieving excellent SNR in low-light, with low crosstalk and high MTF for very crisp images. In 2022, these sensors were recognized among the best in machine vision by the judges of the Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program.

Mixel provided Teledyne e2v with the MIPI D-PHYSM transmitter and MIPI CSI-2® controller IPs, and Teledyne e2v achieved first-time silicon success with Topaz, which is now in high-volume production, and supplied to a variety of customers worldwide. The MIPI solution is comprised of 2 IP products delivered fully validated and seamlessly integrated.

Topaz is Teledyne e2v’s second product family to leverage Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY IP. The first was their Snappy CMOS image sensor family which integrated Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY IP and was first announced in 2019.

“Given the first-time silicon success and excellent support from the Mixel team during our first project, it was an easy decision to work with Mixel for Topaz,” said Arnaud Foucher, Marketing Director at Teledyne e2v. "We continue to be impressed by Mixel’s technical excellence and expertise and look forward to continued collaboration.”

First founded in 1998, Mixel is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Mixel MIPI IP has been silicon-proven at twelve different nodes and eight different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.

“We are pleased to see Teledyne e2v’s ongoing successes and well-deserved industry recognition,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel’s Founder and CEO. “The breadth of applications from barcode scanning to industrial robotics and to factory automation for Topaz image sensors truly speaks to the capabilities of Teledyne e2v’s product and the versatility of MIPI-based image sensors.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

About Teledyne e2v:

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com.





