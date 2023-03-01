Omni Design Technologies Awarded ISO 9001 Certification

SAN JOSE, California – Mar 01, 2023 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions today announced that it has received ISO 9001 certification for the design and development of high performance, ultra-low power IP cores.

Omni Design’s objective is to provide customers with high quality IP and support. This achievement is another milestone in the company’s commitment to quality.

“Omni Design is proud to have received ISO 9001 certification and is evidence of our commitment to delivering the highest quality mixed-signal IP to customers,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “This is a requirement for many of our customers who are building some of the most advanced products in the industry.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is the leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power Mixed Signal IP cores in advanced process technologies enabling highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in; Austin-Texas, Boston-Massachusetts, Bangalore-India, Dublin-Ireland, Fort Collins-Colorado. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.





