New Wave Design and Verification Appoints Marti Nyman as President and CEO

Minneapolis, MN — February 28th, 2023 — New Wave Design and Verification, LLC (New Wave DV), a leading provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for defense, aerospace and medical applications, is announcing a change in executive leadership today to their new President and CEO, Marti Nyman.

Nyman will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, as well as developing and executing strategic plans that reflect New Wave DV’s culture and core values –enabling their partners to change the world.

Founder and acting CEO Josh Dirlam, will step into the Executive Chairman role, providing oversight and guidance from a board leadership role. “Marti has the experience and knowledge to navigate the future for New Wave DV, without losing sight of our core culture or mission,” states Dirlam. “I’m confident in Marti’s capabilities and depth of experience to accelerate his leadership going forward.”

Prior to joining New Wave DV, Nyman served in a number of executive leadership roles, including President and CEO of NDC Technologies (acquired by Nordson Corporation), Chief Growth Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Vice President of Business Development and Commercialization for UnitedHealthcare as well as leadership roles in a number of Fortune 100 organizations including Best Buy, GE and ADC Telecommunications.

On taking the new role, Nyman shared, “I’m honored by the opportunity to join the New Wave DV organization and support our team’s efforts to deliver what is truly market-leading technology to our customers. New Wave DV’s products and services play a vital role in providing mission critical capabilities to the military, aerospace and medical industries and it gives me great pleasure to be a part of this.”

About New Wave Design and Verification

The New Wave DV team is made up of passionate professionals who have extensive skill designing, building, testing, and delivering electronic systems for aerospace and defense systems. New Wave DV is focused on high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency, FPGA processing and specialized networking applications. The company upholds its reputation for industry-leading products and services through persistent dedication backed by decades of experience.

New Wave DV provides programmable network interface hardware, FPGA IP cores, and system-level products for high-speed serial interfaces used in embedded and test systems. Protocols supported include Ethernet, Fibre Channel, Mil1394 (1394b AS5643), sFPDP, ARINC 818, HSDB, and custom protocols. For more information about New Wave DV and its products and services, call 952-224-9201 or visit www.newwavedv.com.





