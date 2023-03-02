Arm to list in New York

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (March 2, 2023)

Arm will go public on the New York stock exchange and not share a dual listing with the London Stock Exchange, reports Bloomberg.

UK officials fron Rishi Sunak downwards have tried to persuade Masayoshi Son, chairman of Arm’s owner Softbank, to either list Arm on the LSE, or at least have a joint listing with the NYSE and LSE, but Son has decided on a sole NYSE listing.

