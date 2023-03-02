HDL Design House has opened New design center in Niš - Serbia
March 2, 2023 — HDL Design House has opened NEW design center in Niš, Serbia. The new design center is located in Nikole Pašića 42 street, on the 2nd floor.
As a result of constant growth and development of the company, we are continuing to expand our team in Serbia. This is the second office which HDL DH has opened in last six months, in Serbia.
Opening this new design center, the company gives the opportunity to their employees to work also from this new beautiful workplace!
The pictures from the opening:
|
