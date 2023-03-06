Intra-Panel Multi Standard TX PHY in Samsung Foundry LN14LPP/LPU
Unlocking Lightning-Fast Data Transfer: USB 3.2 Gen2x2 total solution for Host and Device functionalities in 28nm HPC+ technology
March 6, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s Silicon Proven and mature USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Host & Device Controllers along with PHY IP Corein 28nm HPC+ process technology. This USB solution has an exceptional track record of large-scale production in a wide variety of devices and is a bedrock for transmission of data for industrial and consumer applications.
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Host & Device Controller & PHY IP core in 28nm HPC+ essentially handles 2-lanes each 10GBps. USB 3.2 Host and Device Controllers are highly configurable core and implements the USB 3.2 Host and Device functionality respectively that can be interfaced with the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 PHY for a superfast and reliant total solution. The USB 3.2 Gen2x2 core is architected with a high-performance DMA engine based on USB3.2 specification and is carefully partitioned to support standard power management schemes which include extensive clock gating and multiple power wells for aggressive power savings required for mobile and handheld applications.
USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Host & Device Controller IP has a very simple application interface which can be easily adapted to standard on-chip-bus interfaces such as AXI, AHB, OCP as well as other standard interconnects making it easy to be integrated in a wide range of applications. It also has a dedicated PHY Type-C connector Interface for identifying Type-C specific features and can be configured to support all types of USB transfers like Bulk, Interrupt and Isochronous. Both Host and Device parts has full support for all low power features of the USB Specification supporting Suspend, Remote Wakeup and USB 3.0/2.0 Link Power Management States.
USB 3.2 Gen2x2 PHY IP Core in 28nm HPC+ process technology is compliant with USB 3.2 and 2.0 electrical specifications and supports both the UTMI+ and PIPE4.0 specifications with the 3.2 Gen2X2 host and peripheral applications being supported up to 20Gbps The Physical layer incorporates an active switch to support bi-directional plug-in and particular functionalities to support the USB Type-C connector. Boasting one of the smallest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 process and clock inputs from 25MHz crystal oscillator and external clock sources from the core, the IP also maintains a very low power consumption factor. Additional 3-Tap FIR Equalization for TX and CTLE+1-Tap DFE for RX makes it a powerful and lossless technology.
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Host & Device Controllers & PHY IP core in 28HPC+ has been used in semiconductor industry’s Scanners, Digital cameras, Removable media drives, Mass storage devices, Display and docking applications, Cloud computing, Automotive applications, Consumer applications, Smartphones and other industrial uses…
In addition to USB 3.2 IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22 ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Device, Hub, Host & Dual Mode proven Interface IP Controllers are available immediately to License
- ZeroPoint Technologies raises EUR 3.2 million in seed funding to reduce energy consumption of data centers by more than 25%
- Enhance your High-Density data processing capabilities to new heights with the USB 3.2/ PCIe 3.1/ SATA 3.2 Combo PHY IP Core interface in 28HPC+/HPC process technology
- USB 3.1 Device & Host Controller IP Cores with highly configurable design for Superspeed data transfers in all kinds of advanced SoCs is available for immediate licensing
- SD 5.1/eMMC 5.1 Host and Device Controllers with Matching PHYs for all kind of Portable Memory Storage Devices, making it easy to integrate a wide range of Applications in your products
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Arm to list in New York
- Floadia Completes eFlash IP Qualification on TSMC 130BCD plus Process and Achieves the World's Highest Data Retention for 10 Years at 200°C
- Arteris and SiFive Partner to Accelerate RISC-V SoC Design of Edge AI Applications
- CAST Enhances RISC-V Processor Line for Low-Power and Functional Safety Applications
- Avery Design Debuts CXL Validation Suite
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page